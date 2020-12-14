Iraq: 1 Peshmerga fighter dead in clash with PKK

DUHOK, Iraq (AA) – At least one Peshmerga soldier was killed in a firefight with PKK terrorists in Iraq's Duhok province, local sources told Anadolu Agency late Sunday.

The incident occurred when PKK terrorists traveling in a vehicle refused to stop at a checkpoint manned by Peshmerga forces in Amedi district.

After crossing the checkpoint, the terrorists opened fire on the Peshmerga forces, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides. Three PKK terrorists were severely wounded.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara