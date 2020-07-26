Iraq: 2 explosions hit military base in Baghdad

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD (AA) – Two explosions hit a military base in Baghdad where Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and police forces are based, the Iraqi press office said on Sunday.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement that two different explosions took place at the Al-Saqr military base on the Baghdad-Hillah road.

The statement did not give information about the source of the explosions.

Intensive security measures were taken around the military base in the capital, it added.

Images of the explosion were shared on social media.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar