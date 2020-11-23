Iraq arrests ISIS/Daesh terrorist at Baghdad Airport

By Ibrahim Saleh

BAGHDAD (AA) – A senior member of Daesh/ISIS terrorist group was arrested upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi army said on Monday.

"The Counter-Terrorism Service managed to arrest the so-called general administrative coordinator of Daesh terrorist gangs, known as Abu Nabaa, with a unique operation at Baghdad International Airport " Maj-Gen Yahya Rasul, an army spokesman said.

He noted that "the operation was carried out in complete secrecy and with great success."

The arrested was tracked by military intelligence until his arrival in Iraq.

"Abu Nabaa has been known for his terrorist activities since 2003, when he operated for several terrorist groups, most notably al-Qaeda and Daesh, and was receiving instructions in writing from the group's so-called governor of Iraq," Rasul said.

In recent months, suspected Daesh/ISIS militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Diyala provinces, known as the "Triangle of Death.”

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory invaded by the terrorist group in 2014, which accounted for about a third of the country’s area.

But the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat​​​​​​​