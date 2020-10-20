Iraq: Erbil governor contracts coronavirus

By Bekir Aydogan

ERBIL, Iraq (AA) – The governor of Iraq's Erbil province has contracted the novel coronavirus, his office said Monday.

In a statement, the governorship said Firsat Sofi’s COVID-19 test result was positive and he was in good condition.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 40.3 million cases have been reported globally with recoveries exceeding 27.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.