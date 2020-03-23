Iraq, Lebanon confirm new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Haydar Karaalp and Mahmut Geldi

BAGHDAD / BEIRUT (AA) – Despite drastic measures, more deaths and positive coronavirus cases were reported from two Arab states — Iraq and Lebanon — on Monday.

Iraq confirmed three more deaths from the virus, bringing the country's total fatalities to 23, according to its Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said 33 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 266.

As precautionary measures, most of Iraq's provinces decided to close their borders, including Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, while others imposed a near-complete lockdown.

Last week, Baghdad shut down schools and universities for 10 days and banned travel to virus-hit provinces.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, the total COVID-19 cases rose to 256 after eight new infections were recorded, the country's Health Ministry announced.

It also confirmed a new fatality from the infection, taking the national tally to four.

The virus that surfaced in Wuhan last December has spread to 167 countries and regions, infecting over 350,000 people, according to latest figures by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Research Centre. Some 15,328 deaths have also been confirmed from the virus.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz