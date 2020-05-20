Iraq nabs possible successor of dead Daesh/ISIS chief

By Idris Okuduci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Abdul Nasser Qardash, said to be among the successors of the deceased Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization's ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was captured in Iraq.

In an intelligence-led operation, Qardash, one of Baghdadi's successors, was captured, security sources told Iraq's official news agency INA.

The sources did not give further details on where and when the capture took place.

Baghdadi was killed in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria in an operation by the US on Oct. 27, 2019.