Iraq reports 42 more deaths from coronavirus, 30 in Jordan

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health officials in Iraq and Jordan confirmed more coronavirus infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

– Iraq

Another 42 people died in the past 24 hours, pushing fatalities to 15,608.

With 6,143 new infections, the caseload rose to 1.08 million. A total of 971,793 recoveries have been recorded.

-Jordan

With 1,530 new infections and 30 deaths in Jordan, the overall caseload rose to 715,703, including 8,955 virus-linked fatalities.

As many as 694,427 patients have won their battle against the virus.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz