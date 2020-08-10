Iraq reports highest-ever daily virus case count

By Ali Abo Rezeg and Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – With 3,484 new coronavirus cases, Iraq on Monday reported the highest-ever daily COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 72 additional fatalities from the virus.

Monday’s figures bring the total case count to 153,599 and the number of fatalities to 5,464, along with 109,790 recoveries.

Health centers in Iraq face shortages of oxygen supplies and protective equipment, prompting the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety to direct the Health Ministry to provide support for investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants.

Security forces have also been ordered to implement committee decisions, including wearing masks, observing social distance, imposing fines, and seizure of vehicles for those who break the rules.