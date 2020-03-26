Iraq: Rocket attack targets Baghdad's Green Zone

By Ali Jawad

BAGHDAD (AA) – A rocket attack targeted the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a government source said.

"Two Katyusha rockets targeted the zone; one of them landed near the U.S. embassy, ​​and the other landed near the entrance gate of the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters," a source from the Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to media outlets.

"The attack caused only material losses according to preliminary information," the source said, adding that sirens were heard at the embassy when the attack took place.

The Green Zone is a highly fortified zone in the capital where government headquarters and foreign missions are located.