Iraq: Virus deaths near 2,000, cases close to 50,000

By Idiris Okuduci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Over 100 more fatalities pushed Iraq’s coronavirus death toll closer to 2,000 on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 104 patients died in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 1,943.

Cases also shot up by 1,953 to reach 49,109, while the number of recoveries increased to 24,760, the ministry said.

Infections continue to soar in Iraq despite the government reimposing a nationwide curfew in May, which remains in force until further notice.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has sparked fears that the country’s health system could possibly collapse if the situation does not improve soon.

Since originating in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed almost 510,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.41 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 5.25 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara