Iraqi army kills 7 DaeshISIS terrorists, northern Iraq

By Ali Jawad

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AA) – The Iraqi army killed seven DaeshISIS terrorists, including three leaders from the group, in a counter-terrorism operation Wednesday in northern Iraq, according to a military statement.

The army said an exchange of fire took place with Daesh in southern Kirkuk's Al-Chai Valley in shelters where several terrorists detonated themselves.

The statement did not specify if Iraqi forces suffered casualties.

Earlier Wednesday, Iraqi forces in Kirkuk foiled attacks Deash intended to carry out and arrested two operatives.

In June 2014, the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk provinces. The territory was recaptured from the group in December 2017 by Iraqi forces with support from a US-led international coalition against Daesh in Iraq.

The army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country where the group recently mobilized its sleeper cells in rural areas.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara