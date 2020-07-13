Iraqi army neutralizes 5 Daesh/ISIS terrorists

By Hamdi Yildiz

BAGHDAD (AA) – The Iraqi army neutralized five Daesh/ISIS terrorists Sunday, according to its press office.

The operation was carried out in Maamra al-Zaidan village in the southwest of the capital Baghdad when the terrorists, who were discovered to be part of a suicide unit, were killed after being surrounded, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

Two people from the army and intelligence were also killed in the operation, it said.

The operation was supported by drones of the international coalition against Daesh/ISIS, it added.