Iraqi, British foreign ministers tackle ties

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD – Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint news conference on Tuesday with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and said London played an important role in the country’s reconstruction.

Hussein noted that the two discussed bilateral ties at a strategical level and that relations were based on mutual respect.

Another topic on the agenda was snap elections slated for Oct. 10 and he said Iraq sought to have international observers to establish trust between politicians and the public.

Raab expressed pleasure for his visit to Iraq and said he held a constructive meeting with Hussein. He noted that the upcoming elections were an important point in Iraq's history.

Raab held an audience with Iraqi premier Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to a statement from the office of the Iraqi prime minister. Officials discussed British military assistance to Iraq to fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

They also tackled economic, cultural and health assistance, said the statement.

Raab is expected to meet Iraqi President Barham Salih before departing for the UK.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas​​​​​​​