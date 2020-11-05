Iraqi gov't decries PKK attack on Peshmerga

BAGHDAD (AA) – The Iraqi government on Thursday condemned an attack by the PKK terrorist group on the Peshmerga security forces in the northern Kurdish region.

"The Iraqi government affirmed its strong rejection of the attack that took place inside Iraqi territory, and considered it an assault on the country's sovereignty," according to a statement by the Office of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi.

The Baghdad government vowed to take measures "to put an end to the attacks that are a violation of the security and sovereignty of the country".

On Wednesday, a security source in the northern Iraqi region told Anadolu Agency that three Peshmerga forces were wounded, in an IED blast planted by PKK terrorists, north of Dohuk province, on the Turkish border.

Following the attack, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq said that the PKK terrorist group's attack on the region's forces crossed a “red line”.

On Monday, the former president of the region, Massoud Barzani, called for preventing the PKK terrorist group from imposing its will on the region.

Barzani said the terrorist group occupied border areas during the ISIS/Daesh attack on the region.