By Bekir Aydogan

ERBIL, Iraq (AA) – The Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq was targeted by a missile, the Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG)’s security officials said late Wednesday.

The airport was hit by at least one rocket, the region's counter-terrorism unit said in a statement.

An explosion was also heard near the area, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the KRG's Interior Ministry.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz