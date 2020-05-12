Iraq's KRG eases coronavirus lockdown after two months

By Idiris Okuduci,Rewa Mahmood Hasan and Heman Hussein Yaseen

ERBIL, SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq (AA) – Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has begun to ease a lockdown imposed on March 13 as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the KRG's Interior Ministry said the government has lifted a curfew imposed across region since April 4, while restrictions on travel among cities have been extended until May 17.

The statement underlined that there was no decision yet to open restaurants, cafes and amusement centers in the region and they will continue to be closed until further notice.

On Monday, the KRG administration reopened all mosques for the daily five prayers and Tarawih, special night prayers performed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The government had banned congregational prayers and other religious gatherings at mosques on March 4 in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KRG government has not reported any coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

So far, five people died and 391 others contracted the virus in the Kurdish region, according to the KRG's Health Ministry.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz