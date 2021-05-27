Ireland says Israel's actions amount to 'de facto annexation'

By Zuhal Demirci

LONDON (AA) – Ireland’s parliament passed a motion Wednesday condemning Israel's "de facto annexation" of Palestinian territories.

The motion, submitted by the opposition Sinn Fein Party, was accepted in parliament after receiving cross-party backing.

As a result, Ireland became the first EU country to use the term "de facto annexation" regarding Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry responded, saying it "outright rejects" the motion.

While the motion passed, an amendment introduced by a socialist party, People Before Profit, to expel Israel’s ambassador to Ireland and to impose sanctions against Israel was defeated in a vote of 87 against to 46 in favor.