Isil Alben parts ways with Galatasaray basketball team

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish female point guard Isil Alben announced Monday that she has parted ways with the Galatasaray women’s basketball team.

"The club unilaterally terminated my new season contract on Jan. 31, 2020. I was called to meet in the first week of February and said that I was ready to make my sacrifice," she said on Instagram.

Alben said she made a discount equivalent to approximately 40% of the terminated contract and accepted the new contract.

"Although 4.5 months have passed, I haven't received an offer from the club. This proved that they didn't want me on the team. “Under these conditions, I am leaving jersey no.10 for now, which I have been proudly wearing for 12 years," she added.

– Alben to join BOTAS Sports Club

The 34-year-old said she will join her former team BOTAS.

"Now I am going back to my former team BOTAS, where I started my professional sports career," she said.

Alben also thanked BOTAS Sports Club President Kerim Taskiran, Galatasaray football club manager Fatih Terim and Mustafa Cengiz, the chairman of Galatasaray.

Throughout her career, Alben has played for Istanbul Universitesi SK, BOTAS SK and Russian club Dynamo Kursk.

Alben helped the Lions clinch the FIBA EuroLeague Women’s title in 2014.