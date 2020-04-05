Islamic Jihad urges world to act on Palestinian inmates

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA (AA) – The Islamic Jihad Movement urged the international community not to remain silent on Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yousuf al-Hasayna, member of the political bureau of the group, said in a statement: “Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the world and the international community still turn a blind eye to the worst crimes against humanity, such as the arrests of Arabs and Palestinians, medical negligence, torture and sham trials against them.”

In Israeli prisons, there are approximately 5,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 43 women, 180 children and 700 patients.

Palestinians Prisoner’s Commission reported three guardians tested positive for coronavirus and organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, urged Israel to take action to protect them from coronavirus.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with nearly 65,000 deaths. An excess of 246,400 have recovered.

By Burak Dag in Ankara