Isolated due to lack of recognition, Turkish Cyprus fights virus

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – In the fight against coronavirus, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) found that its decades-long isolation turned out to be an unexpected plus.

“When you look at the general view in the world, we see a relatively good picture here,” Ahmet Sozen, a professor of international relations at Northern Cyprus’ Eastern Mediterranean University, told Anadolu Agency.

“One reason for this is that – we always interpret it as negative – but it is a society under isolation,” he added.

“But it also means that isolation is not always a bad thing.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus – currently recognized only by Turkey – confirmed its first case on March 10, while a total of four people, including two German citizens, have died due to the coronavirus.

– Left out of statistics

Some 6,500 coronavirus tests have been done in Northern Cyprus to date, with 108 cases, including 78 local residents and the rest foreign nationals.

There is no one in intensive care, and 84 people have recovered from the virus, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

As of March 23, a partial curfew in Northern Cyprus entered into force.

“We were isolated with a relatively early decision,” Sozen said. “We somehow see the benefit of being an island.”

According to Sozen, if the right decisions had not been taken on the island, there might be many more coronavirus cases today.

“The examples of Italy and Spain are very instructive,” he said referring to the countries in Europe hardest hit by the epidemic.

Statistics for the island normally mention only the numbers in Southern Cyprus, where according to the data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University, 790 coronavirus cases were reported, with a death toll of 13.

This statistical neglect makes the situation in Northern Cyprus harder to follow than most other countries.

According to Sozen, this is the result of being an “unrecognized state,” comparing it to two breakaway regions in southern Georgia’s breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where “you cannot find any statistical information … unless you speak to serious local people.”

However, he added, “The TRNC is one of the most democratic ones among [the world’s] unrecognized entities.”

– First border closure since 2004

The border between Southern and Northern Cyprus has been closed for weeks now, since the pandemic first made headlines, the first time that had happened since the gates were opened in 2004.

That is why the virus cannot spread any further from Southern Cyprus to the North, as “we are totally isolated,” Sozen added.

What worries him more is the future awaiting the country in the post-coronavirus world. “It is scary,” he said.

For example, the government has cut government workers’ salaries for three months, he said. These cuts vary from 20% to as high as 60% he added.

“No one is receiving a salary over 8,500 TL or under minimum wage at the moment in Northern Cyprus,” he said.

The economy of Northern Cyprus is based on two important sectors, namely tourism and education.

“Now, in a period when economies are shrinking all over the world, it would be completely naive to expect tourists this year,” he said.

At a time when students around the world have suspended in-person classes, “how many students would come to is a question” as well, Sozen said.

According to Sozen, serious problems and perhaps bankruptcies are expected in the country after the outbreak is under control.

– Peace process?

On the stalled peace process between the two sides of the island, Sozen said that it is very difficult to make a “healthy prediction” from today.

“It is not even clear when the border will be open,” he said.

Apart from a number of pro-peace groups, a solution on Cyprus is nobody’s agenda today, he added.

“All the things we used to regard as problems are not talked about today,” he added.

Highlighting that states have emerged again as important actors, Sozen said: “States can close their borders despite all globalization whenever they want and can isolate themselves.”

Nation-states grew stronger due to coronavirus, he added. But he said some states are unable to provide services that their citizens need, citing Spain and Italy, where doctors were in the position of deciding who would live or die due to a shortage of ventilators.

Pointing to the importance of solidarity, Sozen said: “We can see a trend of solidarity, but there is no model of solidarity that can create a new world order.”

Apart from reiterating its full support for the TRNC, Turkey has also sent medical supplies to dozens of countries hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic including, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Romania, Somalia, Lebanon and Palestine.

“You can only solve global problems through global scale collaborations and solidarity,” Sozen added.