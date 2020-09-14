Israel arrested 297 Palestinians in August

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH (AA) – The Israeli army arrested 297 Palestinians last August in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian organizations that monitor the conditions of detainees in Israeli prisons.

In a joint statement issued on Monday by the Palestinian Authority's Prisoners' Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, 12 children and 10 women were said to be among the detainees.

The statement also added the Israeli occupation authorities have issued 73 administrative detention orders.

The statement noted the number of detainees in Israeli prisons now stands at around 4,500, including 41 women, about 140 children and 340 administrative detainees.

Last month, Anadolu Agency reported that a number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons have been infected with the coronavirus.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara*