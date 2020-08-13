Israel attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY (AA) – The Israeli army bombed positions of the Palestinian group Hamas early Thursday in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground reported.

Israeli warplanes struck positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.

No information was reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry on casualties.

Israeli officials claimed the attack was carried out in response to the launching of multiple incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel.