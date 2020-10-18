Israel, Bahrain to sign diplomatic ties deal

By Zein Khalil



JERUSALEM (AA) – A joint Israeli-US delegation arrived in Bahrain on Sunday to sign a host of cooperation agreements as part of their normalization deal.



"Israel extends its hands for a real peace to the Bahraini people, together we will change the region for the good of our peoples,” Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat said upon his arrival at the Bahrain International Airport.



According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the El Al flight flied from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to Manama via Saudi airspace.



The Israeli delegation is expected to sign on a series of bilateral cooperation deals between the foreign ministries of both countries, including an agreement on issuing visas for diplomatic passports along with other deals in the fields of trade and communications.



The US delegation, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will fly from Bahrain to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to accompany an Emirati delegation that will visit Israel on Tuesday to sign a host of agreements in different fields, including aviation, investment, technology, and visa issuance.



On Sept. 15, Bahrain and the UAE agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.



The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.



