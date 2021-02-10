Israel detains 31 Palestinians in West Bank raids

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH (AA) – The Israeli army rounded up 31 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian NGO.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a press release that most of those detained were minors.

The Israeli army usually carries out incursions into West Bank cities and towns, claiming to arrest wanted Palestinians.

Israel is holding about 4,500 Palestinian prisoners, including 37 women, 140 minors, and about 450 administrative detainees, according to official Palestinian statements.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat