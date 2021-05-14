Israel detains deputy head of Islamic Movement in Israel

By Ahmed Asmar

ANKARA (AA) – Israeli police detained the deputy head of the Islamic movement in Israel, Sheikh Kamal al-Khatib, on Friday after breaking into his home in Kafr Kanna in Galilee, northern Israel.

His son told Aljazeera television that police violently raided the home and assaulted family members.

Clashes erupted between residents and police that left nine Israeli Arabs injured, following the arrest.

Fierce clashes with Israeli police and settlers have erupted in Arab cities and areas in Israel in the last week amid continued tension in East Jerusalem where Israeli forces have harassed worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and families are under a threat of expulsion from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Israeli settlers.

Tensions moved to Gaza where a military escalation erupted between Palestinian resistant groups and the Israeli army.