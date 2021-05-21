Israel injures 11 people during West Bank protests

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – At least 11 people were injured in the West Bank on Friday when Israeli forces attacked demonstrators who gathered in support of Gaza demonstrations.

After the Friday prayers, Palestinians organized demonstrations in different parts of the West Bank, especially in the cities of Bethlehem and Hebron, to support the Gaza Strip, which was the target of Israeli attacks for 11 days.

Israeli forces intervened in the demonstrations with real bullets as well as plastic bullets and tear gas, while Palestinians responded by throwing stones.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that four people were injured with real bullets and seven others with plastic bullets in the attacks of the Israeli forces.

None of the injured were in serious condition, and many people were affected by the tear gas, the statement added.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 39 women and 66 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.