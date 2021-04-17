Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

By Hani es-Sair

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported following the attack, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The Israeli army claimed on Twitter that it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, including a training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post and a concrete production plant in Gaza.

The strikes came after a rocket was launched from Gaza, it said.

Gazan authorities have yet to statement on the airstrikes.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the strip.

The blockade has undermined living conditions in the coastal enclave.

More than 2,160 Palestinians were killed, mostly civilians, and 11,000 injured in an Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip in 2014.