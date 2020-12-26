Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Saturday.

Sources in Gaza said the air force repeatedly hit regions belonging to Palestinian groups.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets in Gaza.

The strikes came after Israel said Friday two rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defense system.

Gazan authorities have yet to issue a statement about the airstrikes.

*Writing by Sena Guler