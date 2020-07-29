Israel opens fire toward southern Lebanese village

By Raya Shartouni

BEIRUT (AA) – The Israeli army opened fire on "suspicious activity" near the border line, according to Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) late Tuesday.

Israeli forces fired in the direction of the Kfarkela village in southern Lebanon, NNA said.

No official statement regarding the incident was made by Lebanon or Israel.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti said Monday the government decided to lodge an official complaint with the UN Security Council for an Israeli attack on southern Lebanon July 27.

The Israeli army announced Monday it conducted a bombardment on the border town of Kafr Shuba because of a "security incident.”

It said troops “thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah” in the Jabal Ros area.

Hezbollah, however, denied the claim, saying: "There was no clash or shooting on our part in the events that took place today on the southern border in Lebanon, but rather it was only one party which was the fearful, anxious and tense enemy."

It reiterated that a response to the killing of one of its own in the "Israeli aggression" around the Damascus International Airport a few days ago "is definitely coming."

Military tension comes as the Israeli army continues to be on alert along its northern frontier in anticipation of retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah.

In recent days, the Israeli army announced it would deploy military reinforcements to the border with Lebanon.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara