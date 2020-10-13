Israel: Over 3,000 new virus cases amid total lockdown

By Abdel-Raouf Arnaut

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli health authorities on Tuesday reported 3,097 new coronavirus infections amid a total lockdown to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Israel’s overall virus case count now stands at 295,037, including 2,021 deaths, and 241,764 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

At least 801 patients remain in critical condition, a ministry statement said.

Amid an exponential rise in infections, Israel returned to imposing a total lockdown which will remain in force until Oct. 14.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the lockdown will be lifted slowly and in a gradual process that could even continue for an entire year.

The Israeli Ministerial Council for Coronavirus Affairs is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the gradual lifting of the tight lockdown that was imposed three weeks ago.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat