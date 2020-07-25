Israel: Protestors demand Netanyahu’s resignation

JERUSALEM (AA) – Thousands of protestors gathered late Saturday in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence here to demand his resignation.

Demonstrators also gathered in Caesarea in front of Netanyahu's private home, as well as on 250 intersections throughout the country.

Protesters demanded the resignation of the detached and failing government.

They called for Netanyahu to resign citing his corruption and fraud.

Netanyahu accused Channel 12 News of "shameless propaganda” in inflating the number protesters.

“The channel is pouring fire on the flames of the political protests that are organized and funded by leftist groups,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Demonstrations against Netanyahu have become a weekly event for about two months.

Results of a July 13 opinion poll conducted by Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 showed 75% of Israelis were "dissatisfied" with the performance of the Netanyahu government during the coronavirus crisis.