Israel records highest daily coronavirus count

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel on Wednesday confirmed 859 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number of cases since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21, the country’s health ministry said.

Israeli authorities have so far reported 25,547 infections, including 320 deaths and 17,389 recoveries.

Israel lifted most of the COVID-19 measures after the daily number of virus cases dropped below 20 last month.

The Israeli government has relaxed a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, reopening schools, universities, shopping malls and restaurants.

Nevertheless, the country’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and would take new measures to combat the illness.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 511,600 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.49 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 5.37 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz