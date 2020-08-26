Israel reports 2 more virus deaths, nearly 2,000 cases

By Abdelraouf Arnaout



JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel reported two more fatalities and 1,943 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.



Health officials said the number of cases has reached 107,341, including 867 deaths and 85,893 recoveries, since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21.



Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 820,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 23.90 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 15.59 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat