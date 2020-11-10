Israel says it downed Hezbollah drone from Lebanon

By Zain Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – The Israeli army on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The drone remained under surveillance of the Israeli forces before it was shot down and it did not pose any danger to neighboring towns.

"The Northern Command remains in a state of great readiness and will not allow a breach of Israel's sovereignty," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter.

Hezbollah group has not yet commented on the development.

Since July, tension has prevailed on the border between Israel and Lebanon, after Hezbollah announced that one of its members had been killed in an Israeli attack in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat