Israel sees over 700 new coronavirus cases

By Abdel Raouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel on Monday confirmed another 713 infections from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases in the country has risen to 73,231, including 541 deaths, since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21.

A total of 47,523 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the ministry said.

Anger has been rising in Israel over the government's response to the virus.

For the past weeks, thousands have taken to the streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrations against Netanyahu have become a weekly event for about two months.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 690,000 people worldwide, with over 18 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 10.7 million people have recovered from the disease.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat