Israel shoots, injures 2 brothers in West Bank raid

By Lubaba Zouqan



RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Israeli forces shot and detained two Palestinian brothers from inside their home in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, according to local residents.



Witnesses said an Israeli force raided several homes in the Jenin refugee camp, triggering clashes with angry Palestinian youth.



Israeli soldiers opened fire as they broke into the home of the Jad’oun family, injuring two brothers as they were sleeping before taking them into custody, they said.



Activists posted several videos on social media of the two injured brothers being carried by Israeli soldiers after the raid.



The reason for the arrests remains unclear and the Israeli military has yet to comment on the report.



The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.



According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently being held in Israeli detention facilities.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara