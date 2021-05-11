Israel shuts another Gaza border over security concerns

By Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA (AA) – Israel decided early Tuesday to close the Karem Abu Salem crossing, Gaza’s main commercial trade route, to all entries except humanitarian aid and fuel oil.

Following security consultations, the decision was taken to close the crossing between Israel and Gaza immediately until a second order is issued, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) affiliated with the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

There are concerns that the closure of Gaza’s main commercial trade route will cause serious humanitarian problems in Gaza, where more than 2 million people have been under blockade for 14 years.

Also, on Monday, Israel announced that it had closed off the Beit Hanoun border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip until further notice.