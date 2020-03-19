Israel shuts five embassies due to coronavirus

By Ali Semerci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel announced the closure of its embassies in Germany, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Southern Cyprus on Wednesday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Israeli embassy in Germany shut down after Ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and his aide tested positive for the virus, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported, citing a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The statement further noted the closure of Israel’s Madrid embassy after the ambassador tested positive and all its staff were quarantined.

At its embassy in Athens, one staff member and his family also tested positive, leading to the embassy being closed.

Meanwhile, one staff member tested positive at Israel’s embassies in the Hague and Southern Cyprus, leading to their closures.

Israel confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 427, according to the Health Ministry.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 189,233 confirmed cases globally, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 80,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The disease has triggered lockdowns and flight cancellations in many parts of the world.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut