Israel strikes Syria after missile attack

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – A Syrian surface to air missile hit southern Israel early Thursday, triggering warning sirens near Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the missile attack was carried out from Syrian territory on the Negev region in southern Israel.

It said that in response to the attack, Israel targeted several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that fired the projectile that targeted Negev.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage by the Israeli Army.

Syria’s state news agency SANA also reported that Israel carried out a missile attack on the capital Damascus.

It said Syrian air defense systems intercepted the Israeli attack, which targeted the southern part of the city.

In addition to the Syrian army, groups close to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are also stationed around Damascus.