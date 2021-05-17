‘Israel targeting media outlets constitutes war crime’

ANKARA (AA) – International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) termed Israel’s deliberate targeting of media outlets “a war crime."

“Deliberately targeting media outlets constitutes a war crime,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a written statement on Sunday.

“By intentionally destroying media outlets, the Israel Defence Forces are not only inflicting unacceptable material damage on news operations. They are also, more broadly, obstructing media coverage of a conflict that directly affects the civilian population."

The RSF called on International Court of Justice chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to “include Israeli airstrikes on more than 20 media outlets in the Gaza Strip in her investigation."

“We call on the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to determine whether these airstrikes constitute war crimes,” Deloire said.

Israeli warplanes destroyed the Al-Jalaa tower on Saturday, which had offices of news outlets including Al Jazeera and The Associated Press.

At least four Anadolu Agency journalists covering Israeli attacks in East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip have also been targeted by Israeli forces over the past two weeks.

Israel has pounded Gaza Strip in airstrikes since May 10, killing at least 198 people, including women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 1,235 people have also been injured.