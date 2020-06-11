Israel to count Palestinians in 'future annexed areas'

By Abdelraouf Arna'out

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel prepares to count Palestinian population living in areas that will be annexed to Israeli sovereignty, according to US' alleged peace plan "Deal of the Century".

The Israeli rights group "Peace Now" said in a recent study there are more than 107,000 Palestinians living in around 43 villages that will be annexed to Israel based on the Israeli annexation plan.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Israel prepares to count Palestinians living in "C" areas, especially those included in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's annexation plan.

The "C" areas represent almost 60% of occupied West Bank that are under Israel's security and administration control.

Recently, Netanyahu expressed his intention to annex around 30% of West Bank territories, half of "C" areas.

According to the US's so-called "Deal of the Century", Palestinians will be allowed to choose to live under Israel's sovereignty or to move to the Palestinian Authority territories.

The US plan has drawn international condemnation and outrage.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there — as well as the planned annexation — illegal.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara