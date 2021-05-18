Israel tried twice to kill Hamas's top military leader

By Said Amouri

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel tried to kill Hamas’ the top military leader twice since May 10 during a continued offensive against the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The Times of Israel newspaper cited Israeli an intelligence source that said the army failed to assassinate Muhammad Deif, head of Hamas's Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, but did not give

further details.

It said the killing of Deif is on Israel's top and primary goals during its ongoing attacks on Gaza.

For more than 25 years, Deif has been considered one of the top Palestinian wanted figures by Israel. He survived Israeli assassination attempts five times in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006 and in 2014 when

his wife, 3-year-old daughter and toddler son were killed in an assassination attempt.

The death toll in Gaza reached 217 as of late Tuesday, including 63 children and 36 women, in addition to around 1,500 injuries, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara