Israel warns Hamas leaders not to run in elections

By Awad Rajoub

RAMALLAH (AA) – Israel threatened leaders affiliated with the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, that they would be imprisoned if they run in the upcoming elections, Palestinian sources told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Hatem Naji Amr from Hebron in southern West Bank told the Turkish news agency that he was summoned by Israeli intelligence Tuesday and was warned not to run.

"They threatened us with imprisonment if we ran in the elections whether on a party ticket, tribal or as independent [candidates]," said Amr.

Omar Barghouthi, a former detainee from Ramallah said he had a similar experience when Israeli intelligence warned him that “running for elections means returning to prison.”

“Israeli intelligence dealt with us as the de facto decision-maker and the real authority in the occupied territories,” he added.

Palestinian elections are scheduled for later this year beginning with legislative elections on May 22, followed by presidential elections on July 31 and the National Council on Aug. 31.

The last legislative elections were held in 2006 in which Hamas won the majority.

Palestinian officials announced that Cairo will host Palestinian factions early next month to discuss ways of ensuring a successful electoral process.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara