Israel will respond with great force to Gaza Strip attacks: Premier

By Zain Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israel will respond with “great force” to attacks from the Gaza Strip, the country’s prime minister declared on Monday evening.

“We will not tolerate acts that harm our land, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers,” Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the state-owned KAN news channel.

“Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price,” the Israeli premier warned.

He said the current confrontation in the Gaza Strip could last for “some time.”

According to the news report, Israel is preparing for “several days of battle as firing at Jerusalem is unusual and requires a severe response – including major air strikes.”

Israeli warplanes launched attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday evening after approval from the government.

Israel’s Cabinet met for more than two hours to approve “major” air strikes on the Gaza Strip, but without a ground offensive, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat