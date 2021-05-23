Israeli army arrests 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids

By Awad al-Rujoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Israeli army forces rounded up 23 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Sunday.

The NGO, however, did not give details about the accusations leveled against the detainees.

There has been no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The NGO said last week that more than 1,800 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Arab towns inside Israel since mid-April.

Meanwhile, the Prisoner Society said two Palestinian detainees maintained their hunger strike for the 19th consecutive day in protest of their prison conditions and administrative detention, a policy that allows Israeli authorities to hold Palestinians without charge or trial.

Around 4,400 Palestinians are estimated to be held in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, 115 children and 350 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian rights groups.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara