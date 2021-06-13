Israeli army assaults 3 Palestinian workers in West Bank

By Awad al-Rujoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Israeli army soldiers on Sunday brutally assaulted three Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian medical source.

“The workers suffered bruises in the head and face,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

According to the official Wafa news agency, the soldiers assaulted the workers after they attempted to cross Israel-built separation barrier near Barta’a village, north of Jenin city, on their way to their workplace.

Palestinian workers usually seek to reach their workplaces via holes in the separation wall to avoid crowdedness and long-time waiting at the Israeli military checkpoints.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara