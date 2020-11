By Yaser Arafat Mohamed Albanna and Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – The Israeli military bombed western and southern Gaza early Sunday after it said a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli army combat helicopters bombed Khan Yunus, according to data received by Anadolu Agency.

No information was released on casualties.

Gaza has not released a statement on the bombing.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur