Israeli army fatally shoots Palestinian youth, injures another

By Zain Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – A Palestinian youth was among those killed by the Israeli army on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, with another youth injured, according to local reports.

In a statement, the army said that there was a shooting attempt at the Zatara Checkpoint in Nablus, the northern West Bank.

Two Palestinian youths who were allegedly trying to carry out the attack were neutralized without any casualties, the statement said.

For its part, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli army forces opened fire on the two youths, killing one and severely injuring the other.

Since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli authorities have harassed Palestinian worshippers and attacked them amid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in addition to threats to force dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem.

Tension spread from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Israeli army said late Monday that it had launched a military offensive to respond to claims of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

As of Tuesday evening, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip had killed 28 Palestinians, including nine children, and injured 152 others.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara