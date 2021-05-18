Israeli attacks damage Health Ministry building in Gaza

By Halime Afra Aksoy

GAZA, Palestine (AA) – Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza on Tuesday damaged Health Ministry building, said, Palestinian officials.

Al-Rimal Health Center and the administrative building of the ministry, which are located near the region were targeted by Israel. They have been severely damaged, said the Gaza Health Ministry.

The statement said that some officers in the ministry building in the Rimal neighborhood were also injured.

Israeli missile attack on the Ghazi Al Shawwa building in the Rimal neighborhood killed two people including a child and injured 10 others, including health ministry officials, said the Gaza government information office.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip was at 212 on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The grim figure includes 61 children, 35 women, and 16 elderly people, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,400 people have been injured during the offensive.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

• Writing by Ahmet Gencturk