Israeli attacks in East Jerusalem leave 27 Palestinians injured

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – At least 27 Palestinians were injured late Tuesday in attacks by Israeli police in Al-Aqsa Mosque and at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate.

Following Tarawih or night prayers at the Haram al-Sharif, Palestinian youths gathered inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli forces attempted to disperse them using teargas.

After a while, police attacked them with stun grenades and they responded with stones and fireworks. The police then chased them in the courtyard of the Haram al-Sharif.

The police eventually withdrew from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the incident came to an end, Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said a number of people were injured at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City when police used plastic bullets and stun grenades.

A health officer of the Palestinian Red Crescent was shot in the foot with a plastic bullet while a Palestinian was beaten by Israeli police and five Palestinians were taken to the hospital, the statement said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent noted in a statement that Israeli forces hindered their work and prevented paramedics teams from helping the injured inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

– Storming at Damascus Gate

Israeli forces attacked Palestinians who had gathered at the Damascus Gate using teargas and skunk water to disperse them.

In addition, Israeli special police known as Mista'arvim, an Israeli force in which troops are disguised as Arabs, detained a young man.

Tensions caused by the Israeli police at the Damascus Gate and its surroundings are ongoing.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

The tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.